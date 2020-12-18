Suven Life Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd and Affle India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2020.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 99.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 48580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 4.90% to Rs 6.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 4.77% to Rs 8.79. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slipped 4.11% to Rs 905. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 163.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24045 shares in the past one month.

Affle India Ltd plummeted 4.09% to Rs 3795.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13761 shares in the past one month.

