Lupin launches authorized generic version of Brovana in US

Lupin announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution 15 mcgꝉ/2 mL, unit-dose vials, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL, is indicated for the long-term, twice daily (morning and evening) maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It is for use by nebulization only.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 June 2021. Shares of Lupin fell 1.17% to settle at Rs 1,232.35 yesterday.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

