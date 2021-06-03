Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd and Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2021.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd tumbled 6.89% to Rs 250.55 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd lost 5.33% to Rs 519.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27151 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd crashed 5.01% to Rs 188.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70148 shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd plummeted 3.65% to Rs 422.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14898 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd corrected 3.41% to Rs 1029. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9014 shares in the past one month.

