Volumes soar at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd counter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd recorded volume of 24.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2021.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd recorded volume of 24.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.684.95. Volumes stood at 68546 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 4.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23378 shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.1,979.75. Volumes stood at 49682 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 13.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.30% to Rs.351.65. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37428 shares. The stock rose 2.27% to Rs.2,045.50. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87010 shares. The stock rose 8.73% to Rs.693.60. Volumes stood at 29578 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)