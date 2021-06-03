TCI Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, McDowell Holdings Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2021.

TCI Developers Ltd tumbled 5.71% to Rs 457 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3391 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd crashed 5.69% to Rs 637. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21537 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd lost 5.62% to Rs 47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22129 shares in the past one month.

McDowell Holdings Ltd slipped 4.95% to Rs 48.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15994 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd shed 4.89% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1137 shares in the past one month.

