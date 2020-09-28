Lupin launches Fosaprepitant for Injection

Lupin announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier.

Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the generic equivalent of Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck), indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of:

Acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin.

Delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).

Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, (RLD: Emend) had annual sales of approximately USD 136 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT July 2020).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)