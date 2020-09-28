Lupin launches Fosaprepitant for Injection

-
ALSO READ
Lupin launches Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets
Zydus receives USFDA approval to initiate trials of Desidustat in Chemotherapy Induced Anemia
Cardiac abnormalities in COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine: Study
Maha: 56 COVID-19 patients discharged at a time from hospital
Shilpa Medicare launches an anticancer drug 'DASASHIL'
-
Lupin announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier.
Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the generic equivalent of Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck), indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of:
Acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin.
Delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).
Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, (RLD: Emend) had annual sales of approximately USD 136 million in the U.
S. (IQVIA MAT July 2020).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU