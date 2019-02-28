Lupin launches generic Ranolazine ER Tablets in U.S.

Lupin announced the exclusive launch of its Extended-Release (ER) Tablets, 500mg and 1000mg.

Lupin's ER Tablets, 500mg and 1000mg are a generic version of Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s Ranexa ER Tablets, 500mg and 1000 mg. is indicated for the treatment of na. Ranolazine ER Tablets, 500mg and 1000mg had an annual sales of approximately USD 945 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

