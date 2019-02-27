Quess Corp gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Quess Corp has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under -
Long term fund based limits - ICRA AA; Stable (Upgraded) Non convertible debentures - ICRA AA; Stable (Upgraded) Short term fund limit - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed) Short term non fund based limits - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed) Commercial paper - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed)
