Lupin launches Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg

Lupin announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Duexise (ibuprofen and famotidine) Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg, of Horizon Medicines LLC.

Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg, are indicated for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers, which in the clinical trials was defined as a gastric and/or duodenal ulcer in patients who are taking ibuprofen for those indications.

Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets (RLD: Duexis) had estimated annual sales of USD 765 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT July 2021).

