Cholafin to make strategic investment in software start-up Paytail

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
Rachit Poddar, Rajesh Gupta make strategic investment in AI Government Advisory Firm Sapio Analytics
Ramco Systems climbs on bagging order from Bristow Group
Board of JSW Steel approves strategic investment of Rs 750 cr in JSW Paints
HCL Tech, HANCOM Inc. announce strategic partnership
-
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has agreed to make a strategic investment in Paytail Commerce Private (Paytail) up to a sum not exceeding Rs.9.75 crore in 27,482 equity sharesin one or more tranches subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence and documentation.
In this regard, the Company has signed Shareholders Agreement and Share Subscription Agreement on 15 September 2021 with the Paytail, Founders and other existing shareholders of Paytail.
Paytail is a payments software start]up company which works with NBFCs and provides technology for instant loan processing to consumers to buy products as well as services across merchants.
The investment will result in the Company holding up to 16.29% of the equity capital of Paytail.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU