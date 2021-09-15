TCS named a Leader in Life Science R&D Strategic Consulting Service

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Life Science R&D Strategic Consulting Service.

The report highlights that, TCS is fortifying its capabilities in the med-tech space, and its business transformation capabilities, providing an end-to-end automated, agile, and Intelligent Business 4.0 framework; end-to-end business operations ownership; value-based consulting; and a cross-business CXO-level focus.

It goes on to say TCS has been recognized for the strategic direction that it brings to its large clinical transformation programs, providing advisory services for regulatory and clinical IT landscape transformation, R&D business capabilities mapping, R&D long-range planning, and portfolio simplification and its expertise in everything related to data.

