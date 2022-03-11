Lupin launches its first reference laboratory in East India

Lupin said that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first reference laboratory in East India in Kolkata.

The new Reference Laboratory at Kolkata has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

Lupin Diagnostics is also setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the East India region.

These labs will be connected to Lupin's franchise collection centers, LupiMitra. Lupin Diagnostics has more than 100 LupiMitra already enrolled for its East India operations.

Ravindra Kumar, vice president and head - Lupin Diagnostics, said, Diagnostics is the first step in disease management. Lack of timely and accurate diagnosis limits the possibility of effective treatment.

According to industry estimates, evidence-based treatment is the new normal in India, and about 70% of treatment decisions are now based on diagnostics tests. We are very pleased to now offer our services in East India, a very important region for us.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

Lupin's consolidated net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 545.52 crore on a 3.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4160.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Lupin ended 0.03% lower at Rs 739.40 on BSE yesterday.

