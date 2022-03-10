Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Team Lease Services Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2022.

Coforge Ltd crashed 6.70% to Rs 4250.3 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15434 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd tumbled 4.75% to Rs 3730.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2221 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd lost 4.64% to Rs 498.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55095 shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd slipped 4.51% to Rs 608.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8428 shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 4.37% to Rs 147.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

