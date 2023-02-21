JUST IN
Business Standard

Lupin launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US market

Capital Market 

Lupin announced the launch of Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Latuda Tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg (RLD Latuda) had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:28 IST

