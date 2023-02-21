Lupin launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US market

Lupin announced the launch of Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Latuda Tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg (RLD Latuda) had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).

