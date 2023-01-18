Lupin launches Valentas and Arnipin tablets in India

Used in treatment of patients with heart failure

Lupin today announced the launch of combination drug Sacubitril and Valsartan under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin, in India. This drug combination is indicated for patients with Heart Failure (HF) conditions. Valentas and Arnipin tablets are available in 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg.

In India, HF remains one of the most prevalent causes of death in patients suffering from chronic heart failure and the estimated prevalence ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million.

In addition, the HF pattern in India is considered different from the rest of the world due to factors such as the average age of Indian patients with HF being 10 years younger than the global average, the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and limited adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy, among others. Valentas and Arnipin are indicated to reduce repeated hospitalization and the risk of cardiovascular death among adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)