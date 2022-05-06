Lupin Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 715.9, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.29% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 715.9, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 8.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13008.5, down 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 721.5, down 1.06% on the day. Lupin Ltd tumbled 40.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.29% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 201.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

