Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2376.45, down 2.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2376.45, down 2.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 6.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10705.7, down 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2396.05, down 1.75% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd tumbled 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 44.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)