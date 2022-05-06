Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 112, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 8.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16261.55, down 2.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.95, down 0.57% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 0.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

