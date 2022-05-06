Reliance Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2606.65, down 1.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 52.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2606.65, down 1.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 1.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28284.9, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2625.4, down 1.04% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 34.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 52.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 50.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

