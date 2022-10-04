Lupin Ltd up for third straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 732.45, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% slide in NIFTY and a 10.4% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Lupin Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 732.45, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.17% on the day, quoting at 17253.7. The Sensex is at 57985.68, up 2.11%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 12.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13118.95, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 736.2, up 1.78% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 24% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% slide in NIFTY and a 10.4% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)