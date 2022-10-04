Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 1.95%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.55, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% fall in NIFTY and a 0.94% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.55, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.17% on the day, quoting at 17253.7. The Sensex is at 57985.68, up 2.11%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5593.95, up 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

