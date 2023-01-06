JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Steel Exchange India approves conversion of CCDs

Sensex skids 453 pts, Nifty ends below 17,900; IT stocks tumble
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Fesoterodine Fumarate ER Tablets

Capital Market 

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toviaz Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa, India.

Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, (RLD Toviaz) had estimated annual sales of USD 177 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT September 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU