Lupin receives USFDA approval for Fesoterodine Fumarate ER Tablets

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa, India.
Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, (RLD Toviaz) had estimated annual sales of USD 177 million in the U.
S. (IQVIA MAT September 2022).
