Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company allots 4.77 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has allotted 4,77,87,627 equity shares on 06 January 2023 on conversion of equal number of warrants.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs.32,31,17,094 (32,31,17,094 equity shares of face value of Re.1 each fully paid up).

Consequent to the above allotment, Shanghvi Finance (SFPL) has ceased to be the Company's Holding Company as its percentage shareholding along with its subsidiaries in the Company has reduced from 52.07% to 44.37%. The number of shares held by SFPL and its subsidiaries in the Company remain unchanged.

