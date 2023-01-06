Board of Precision Wires India approves preferential allotment of shares

-
At meeting held on 06 January 2023The Board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 06 January 2023 has approved the preferential allotment of 52,03,630 equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 73.29 per share to Four Dimension Securities (India) and Singularity Holdings.
