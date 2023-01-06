JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Precision Wires India approves preferential allotment of shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 06 January 2023

The Board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 06 January 2023 has approved the preferential allotment of 52,03,630 equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 73.29 per share to Four Dimension Securities (India) and Singularity Holdings.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:15 IST

