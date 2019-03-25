L&T Construction bags new orders

Under Buildings & Factories and Water & Effluent Treatment segment

The Construction arm of has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in

Buildings and Factories:

The business has secured an order from Jharkhand State Building for the construction of two 500-bed hospitals at and respectively.

Another order has been secured from a leading developer for the construction of a 108 m tall commercial complex at Raidurgam, Spread across a built-up area of 3.6 Lacs Sqm, the project will comprise leasable area, high street retail frontage, grand retail plaza, recreational activities, landscape areas, and amenities like The scope of work includes civil, structural works, architectural finishes and MEP works. The project is to be completed in a timeline of 32 months.

The business has also secured an order from a for the construction of a in

Water and Effluent Treatment:

The business has received 4 orders from the Public Health Engineering Directorate, Government of West Bengal, for the design and construction of intake well, water treatment plant, intermediate pumping station, groundwater reservoirs, overhead reservoirs, transmission mains, and metering works in various blocks of Bankura District, West Bengal.

The business has also secured another repeat order from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for the investigation, design & construction of water supply, sewerage, STP, roads, drains, culverts, utility ducts for power & ICT, reuse waterline, IPS & avenue plantation in layouts for land pooling schemes for Krishnayapalem(P) and Venkatapalem(P) in Zone 8A of

This order reinforces a strong relationship with the customer and presents another opportunity to showcase L&T's capabilities of and delivery.

Another order has been secured from City Limited for laying of civic infrastructure, construction/upgradation of (Phase 1&2), underground cabling of HT/LT transformers, street lighting, landscaping works, etc. in

Another city development order has been secured from City Limited for the retrofitting and re-development of storm water drains, development of as per urban street design principles, development of footpaths, utility corridor, streetscaping, vendor & parking zone creation, installation of street furniture with smart street lighting, smart bus stops and allied works in Patna,

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)