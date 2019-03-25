Indian Oil Corporation and BPRL acquire 100% stake in Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 Concession

along with Bharat PetroResources, a subsidiary of Corporation acting jointly as a consortium through Urja Bharat (Indian Consortium) have been awarded 100% stake in the Onshore Block 1 Concession.

The Concession has been awarded by the (SPC), on behalf of the government, where participation of the Indian Consortium is through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Urja Bharat, which comprises of Indian Oil : 50%, BPRL: 50%.

The Indian Consortium will make an investment of USD 170 million for the exploration activities. This award is part of Abu Dhabi's first-ever competitive block bid round.

The Concession award is for a term of 35 years with the effective date being 24 March, 2019, which was signed on 24 March 2019 between and Indian Consortium.

