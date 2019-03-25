JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Intellect Design Arena approves change in directorate

Varun Beverages gets CCI approval for acquisition of franchise rights from PepsiCo
Business Standard

Indian Oil Corporation and BPRL acquire 100% stake in Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 Concession

Capital Market 

Indian Oil Corporation along with Bharat PetroResources, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation acting jointly as a consortium through Urja Bharat (Indian Consortium) have been awarded 100% stake in the Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 Concession.

The Concession has been awarded by the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, where participation of the Indian Consortium is through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Urja Bharat, which comprises of Indian Oil : 50%, BPRL: 50%.

The Indian Consortium will make an investment of USD 170 million for the exploration activities. This award is part of Abu Dhabi's first-ever competitive block bid round.

The Concession award is for a term of 35 years with the effective date being 24 March, 2019, which was signed on 24 March 2019 between ADNOC and Indian Consortium.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements