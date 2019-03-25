Board of Intellect Design Arena approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 24 March 2019

The Board of Intellect Design Arena at its meeting held on 24 March 2019 has appointed Arun Shekhar Aran, Independent Director of the Company as a Director of Intellect Design Arena, UK (being a Material Subsidiary of the Company) with effect from 01 April, 2019.

