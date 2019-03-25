Board of Intellect Design Arena approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Design Arena sees 200 per cent rise in PAT
Intellect Design Arena spurts after winning multi-million deal
Intellect Design Arena Q3 net profit at Rs 13.38 crore
Anjani Synthetics approves change in directorate and company secretary
Intellect Design Arena update on scheme of amalgamation
-
At meeting held on 24 March 2019The Board of Intellect Design Arena at its meeting held on 24 March 2019 has appointed Arun Shekhar Aran, Independent Director of the Company as a Director of Intellect Design Arena, UK (being a Material Subsidiary of the Company) with effect from 01 April, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU