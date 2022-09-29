Lupin receives warning letter from USFDA for its Tarapur facility

Lupin has received a warning letter from the U. S. FDA for the Company's Tarapur, Maharashtra (India) facility.

The U. S. FDA had inspected the Lupin Tarapur site from 22 March 2022 to 04 April 2022.

The Company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)