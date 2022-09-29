TVS Motor collaborates with UK Govt.'s Chevening Scholarship Programme

TVS Motor Company today signed an MoU with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to offer Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships.

The Chevening Programme is a prestigious scholarship programme that aims to attract and select students from around the world who demonstrate the greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers, and opinion-formers in their own countries. This is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme, by which scholarships are awarded to those individuals with strong academic backgrounds who can also demonstrate their leadership potential.

The Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be open to nationals of India, who are residents of India and are based in the country at the time of applying.

The Scholarships programme will start in the UK academic year of 2023/24 (for which applications are currently open) and will continue in effect for a three-year period. A maximum of five Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be available under this Chevening Partnership for each academic year covered by this MOU.

