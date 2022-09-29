CareScout partners with TCS to make quality care available to American families

Tata Consultancy Services is helping CareScout, a Genworth Financial company, in its purpose-led journey to help American families access quality long-term care in a timely and effortless manner by connecting them with the right care facilities through a marketplace.

Taking a design-thinking approach, TCS collaborated with CareScout to understand the challenges, existing architecture, and latent needs of the end users. Information gaps and bottlenecks were identified to create a solution blueprint that streamlined the processes and data flows and significantly improved customer experience.

Additionally, TCS defined the product roadmap and helped craft a playbook for its market positioning and customer targeting.

The solution enables long term care providers such as home health agencies, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, continued care retirement centers, independent living facilities, hospices, and adult day health centers across the US to register their facilities and provide details about services.

The marketplace offers a seamless self-onboarding experience to CareScout users, with smart notifications and alerts assisting them to complete their profiles. With the help of its powerful data and analytics engine, the users can find and connect with the facilities nearest to them. In addition, the marketplace and its lead generation portal for facility providers will help CareScout chart its overall growth and establish competitive differentiation.

