Lupin slips after USFDA issues seven observations

Drug maker Lupin fell 1.45% to Rs 936.9 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued even observations to company's Goa facility.

The USFDA concluded an inspection at company's Goa facility from 6 September 2021 to 18 September 2021 in India. The inspection was closed with seven observations.

Lupin said it is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily and remains committed to be compliant with Good Manufacturing Practice standards across all facilities.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APis in over 100 markets. On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

