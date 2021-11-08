TCS positioned as a Leader in Wealth and Asset Management Services

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Wealth spurts after Q2 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 142 cr
IIFL AMC's assets under management crosses Rs 50,000 crore mark
IIFL Wealth Management soars after stellar Q1 performance
TCS positioned as a Leader in Network Transformation and Managed Services
TCS positioned as Leader in Life Science R&D BPO Services
-
By NelsonHall NEATTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for Wealth and Asset Management Services.
According to the report, TCS has a set of wealth and asset management services focused on transformation, integration, and implementation. TCS' strong portfolio of proprietary solutions and platforms, including TCS BaNCS, and fintech partnerships were cited as key strengths.
The report goes on to say that TCS' domain expertise is drawn from its long-term experience with financial institutions. TCS' large workforce certified in key technologies and frameworks to support consistent delivery were also highlighted as strengths. It also estimated TCS' wealth and asset business to grow considerably over the next three years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU