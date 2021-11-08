TCS positioned as a Leader in Wealth and Asset Management Services

By NelsonHall NEAT

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for Wealth and Asset Management Services.

According to the report, TCS has a set of wealth and asset management services focused on transformation, integration, and implementation. TCS' strong portfolio of proprietary solutions and platforms, including TCS BaNCS, and fintech partnerships were cited as key strengths.

The report goes on to say that TCS' domain expertise is drawn from its long-term experience with financial institutions. TCS' large workforce certified in key technologies and frameworks to support consistent delivery were also highlighted as strengths. It also estimated TCS' wealth and asset business to grow considerably over the next three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)