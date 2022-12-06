JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter
Business Standard

Lux Inds CFO Saurabh Bhudolia resigns

Capital Market 

Bhudolia's last working day will be 15 January 2023.

Lux Industries said that its chief financial officer (CFO) Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia tendered his resignation to pursue a career opportunity outside the company.

Lux Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sales of knitwears. The company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 58.2% to Rs 42.01 crore despite of 1.8% increase in net sales to Rs 631.45 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.83% at Rs 1707.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU