Lux Inds CFO Saurabh Bhudolia resigns

Bhudolia's last working day will be 15 January 2023.

Lux Industries said that its chief financial officer (CFO) Saurabh Kumar Bhudolia tendered his resignation to pursue a career opportunity outside the company.

Lux Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sales of knitwears. The company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 58.2% to Rs 42.01 crore despite of 1.8% increase in net sales to Rs 631.45 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.83% at Rs 1707.30 on the BSE.

