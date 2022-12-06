JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Telecom shares edge lower
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 December 2022.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.22% to Rs.305.70. Volumes stood at 81126 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 14.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.87% to Rs.608.40. Volumes stood at 30874 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd witnessed volume of 8.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.03% to Rs.755.65. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 16.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.72% to Rs.286.70. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd clocked volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.292.50. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU