Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 December 2022.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.22% to Rs.305.70. Volumes stood at 81126 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 14.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.87% to Rs.608.40. Volumes stood at 30874 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd witnessed volume of 8.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.03% to Rs.755.65. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 16.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.72% to Rs.286.70. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd clocked volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.292.50. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

