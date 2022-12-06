Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Axita Cotton Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 December 2022.

Axita Cotton Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 December 2022.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup lost 7.06% to Rs 140.95 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 251 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd crashed 6.64% to Rs 50.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd tumbled 5.44% to Rs 162.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31421 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup shed 5.35% to Rs 102.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1744 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd dropped 5.26% to Rs 58.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6681 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)