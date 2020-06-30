Lux Industries standalone net profit declines 18.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.52% to Rs 285.31 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 18.81% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.52% to Rs 285.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.38% to Rs 126.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 1194.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1197.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

