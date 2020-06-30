Lux Industries standalone net profit declines 18.81% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Lux Industries Ltd counter
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 61.14% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.52% to Rs 285.31 croreNet profit of Lux Industries declined 18.81% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.52% to Rs 285.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.38% to Rs 126.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 1194.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1197.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales285.31383.05 -26 1194.221197.94 0 OPM %16.7615.64 -15.7715.05 - PBDT45.0660.29 -25 179.35165.88 8 PBT41.6957.43 -27 166.96154.64 8 NP30.5537.63 -19 126.01101.31 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU