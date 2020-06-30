Gravity (India) standalone net profit declines 90.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.09% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of Gravity (India) declined 90.26% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.09% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.15% to Rs 16.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.385.7716.9111.983.65-4.33-0.53-7.430.192.31-0.041.870.152.27-0.191.720.151.540.321.02

