Gravity (India) standalone net profit declines 90.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.09% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of Gravity (India) declined 90.26% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.09% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.15% to Rs 16.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.385.77 -24 16.9111.98 41 OPM %3.65-4.33 --0.53-7.43 - PBDT0.192.31 -92 -0.041.87 PL PBT0.152.27 -93 -0.191.72 PL NP0.151.54 -90 0.321.02 -69

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 13:47 IST

