Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.78% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.78% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.506.972.570.720.090.050.02-0.020.02-0.02

