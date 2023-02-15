JUST IN
B&B Triplewall Containers standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.78% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.78% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.506.97 -50 OPM %2.570.72 -PBDT0.090.05 80 PBT0.02-0.02 LP NP0.02-0.02 LP

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:59 IST

