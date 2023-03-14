Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, the generic version of Cleocin1 Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, of Pfizer Inc. Glenmark's Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $33.6 million.

