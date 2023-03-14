JUST IN
Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, the generic version of Cleocin1 Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, of Pfizer Inc. Glenmark's Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $33.6 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 12:54 IST

