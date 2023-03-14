Mastek to support Dulsco for digital transition to cloud

Mastek announced its new business partnership with Dulsco, a people and environmental solutions company. Mastek will implement an integrated cloud platform to digitally transform Dulsco's Finance, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Transportation and Human Capital Management (HCM) functions.

In a highly competitive workforce market, hiring at scale the right talent at the right place and time is an immense challenge. Mastek's partnership with Dulsco will unify the latter's disparate systems with a best-of-the-breed staffing and ERP solution, and bring in ultra-resilience for their vast customers.

Mastek will digitally de-complex Dulsco's back-office operations for sharper business insights, improved productivity, and enhanced business efficiency.

Mastek will deploy its in-house accelerator 'Workforce Scheduler' to formalize a central database and regulate time and workforce tracking, advanced scheduling, rostering, workforce analytics, and complex absence management. With its in-built integrations on Oracle HCM, Oracle Payroll, and Oracle Projects, the 'Workforce Scheduler' will facilitate easy data transfer with zero human intervention. Additionally, with its 'Glide' framework, Mastek will render complete autonomy to Dulsco to accelerate self-growth by harnessing updated versions of Oracle Cloud resources. With Mastek's industry-first Oracle Cloud transformation, Dulsco will unlock functional agility across services comprising Finance, EPM, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Transportation, and HCM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)