M&M launches BS-VI compliant Marazzo

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) yesterday announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology.

Marazzo, India's safest MPV, will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh. The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said the Marazzo offers spacious comfort, safety, a smooth car-like ride, effortless handling and a low operating cost.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 August 2020. Shares of M&M rose 3.8% to settle at Rs 636.50 yesterday.

M&M's business is diversified across farm equipment, auto and automotive components, real estate, hospitality, information technology, defence and aerospace and financial services.

