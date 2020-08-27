Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2020.

Cupid Ltd lost 10.78% to Rs 255.85 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26445 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 14.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7152 shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd crashed 7.44% to Rs 8.09. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6930 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd corrected 6.97% to Rs 37.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 828 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd dropped 6.51% to Rs 27.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5690 shares in the past one month.

