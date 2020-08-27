JUST IN
Financial Institutions Have To Nurture Economic Recovery While Preserving Stability Of Financial System Says RBI Governor

Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes soar at Godfrey Phillips India Ltd counter

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72256 shares

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 August 2020.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72256 shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.1,036.35. Volumes stood at 91918 shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 14.9 lakh shares by 14:23 IST on NSE, a 12.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.192.15. Volumes stood at 84514 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd witnessed volume of 54.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.62% to Rs.42.90. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd recorded volume of 57.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.914.20. Volumes stood at 3.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd saw volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38231 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.3,059.95. Volumes stood at 94471 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 14:30 IST
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 14:30 IST

