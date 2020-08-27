Volumes soar at Godfrey Phillips India Ltd counter

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72256 shares

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 August 2020.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72256 shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.1,036.35. Volumes stood at 91918 shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 14.9 lakh shares by 14:23 IST on NSE, a 12.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.192.15. Volumes stood at 84514 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd witnessed volume of 54.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.62% to Rs.42.90. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd recorded volume of 57.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.914.20. Volumes stood at 3.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd saw volume of 2.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38231 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.3,059.95. Volumes stood at 94471 shares in the last session.

