Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2020.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd tumbled 13.78% to Rs 1015.45 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73260 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd lost 7.56% to Rs 303.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6614 shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd crashed 5.67% to Rs 1095.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7257 shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd pared 3.97% to Rs 2300.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1328 shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd dropped 3.96% to Rs 224.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76896 shares in the past one month.

