M&M sells 36,437 vehicles in April 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of April 2021 stood at 36437 vehicles.

The units sold in April this year is not comparable with April 2020, since no vehicles were sold last year in the domestic market due to COVID related lockdown.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 18186 vehicles in April 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18285 vehicles in April 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., The month of April registered a growth of 9.5% in our passenger vehicles segment as compared to March 2021. With the increase in lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country we foresee continuing supply chain related production challenges.

While demand remains good, there would be some impact in the first quarter as a result of low customer movement and dealership activity due to the lockdown restrictions. In times like these, our focus is the well-being and safety of all our associates and those of our dealers. Our customers will continue to experience unrestricted personalized as well as digital & contactless sales and service support.

Exports for the month of April 2021 were at 2005 vehicles as compared to 733 vehicles in April 2020.

