Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.140.0471.43-675.000.11-0.270.11-0.270.11-0.27

