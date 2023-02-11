Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.04 250 OPM %71.43-675.00 -PBDT0.11-0.27 LP PBT0.11-0.27 LP NP0.11-0.27 LP
