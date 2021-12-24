Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 2.5%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 1.42%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 10.6% over last one month compared to 6.25% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.97% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 2.5% today to trade at Rs 1242.75. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.42% to quote at 3786.64. The index is down 6.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 2.12% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 60.4 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 10.6% over last one month compared to 6.25% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4538 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62795 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1538.65 on 01 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 421.15 on 19 Apr 2021.

