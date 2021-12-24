Ajanta Pharma gains on buyback proposal

Ajanta Pharma advanced 3.18% to Rs 2123.90 after the company said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 23 December 20221.

Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15.11% to Rs 195.94 crore on a 23.59% increase in sales to Rs 884.80 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

