Dilip Buildcon jumps on provisional completion of Sangli-Solapur project

Dilip Buildcon rallied 4.25% to Rs 497.65 after the company provisionally completed the project on four laning of Sangli-Solapur section of NH-166 of length 56.5 km in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) basis.

The provisional completion certificate of the project has been issued by the authority and declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on 14 December 2021.

The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. The net sales rose 30.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,855.52 crore in Q2 FY22.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

