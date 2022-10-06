Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 3.45%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.55%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 8.36% over last one month compared to 8.11% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.1% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 3.45% today to trade at Rs 1004.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.55% to quote at 3462.97. The index is down 8.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 2.26% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 1.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 13.55 % over last one year compared to the 1.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 8.36% over last one month compared to 8.11% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 367 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5962 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1538.65 on 01 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 814.85 on 26 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)